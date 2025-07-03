3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 7/3/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings (5-13) are set to be significantly undermanned tonight, leaving me with high hopes that the Phoenix Mercury (12-5) can cover a double-digit spread.

Arike Ogunbowale (thumb; out) and DiJonai Carrington (ribs; doubtful) have joined the already-hurt Maddy Siegrist and Ty Harris on the injury report. Myisha Hines-Allen is questionable with an ankle injury, and the recently traded-for-a-draft-pick NaLyssa Smith won't save them, either.

Shockingly, six of the seven players who logged 14-plus minutes in Dallas' season opener could be absent this evening. The lone star left? Paige Bueckers. While Bueckers has safely been the best player on the team this season, the rookie is dealing with her own ailment as she missed Saturday's game with a lingering knee issue.

Pit this ravaged club against a strong Mercury group, and things could get ugly. This contest could easily be put under the Doc Rivers theory umbrella -- the notion that teams tend to let their guard down to a concerning degree when the opponent is undermanned -- but I don’t think Alyssa Thomas and company are the type to fall for such a trap. Phoenix touts the second-best net rating and best defensive rating on the road. The Mercury's five losses have all come against respectable groups -- the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces -- and the team's victories have come by an average of 11.4 points.

On June 11th, Phoenix topped Dallas, 93-80, despite Bueckers going a show-stopping 13 for 19 from the field. The margin of victory could look similar this go around.

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship was not as kind to Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (14-2) as it was in 2024, but the best team in the W has a prime opportunity to regroup against the Washington Mystics tonight.

Phee went an uncharacteristic, season-worst 6 for 18 from the field on Tuesday. As a result, we have a chance to buy low on her points prop.

For the season, Collier is averaging 24.4 points per game and has exceeded 21.5 points in 10 out of 13 contests. She's shooting more threes and free throws than ever before and should find scoring success in a soft matchup opposite Washington.

The Mystics enter with a -1.5 net rating and are one of five teams in the W that currently sport a losing record. That's notable, as Phee is netting a mighty 28.7 points across the seven contests versus teams in that split.

Not that they need more motivation after Tuesday's showing, but Minnesota could be extra ruthless tonight given Washington handed them a loss just last week in a game where Collier was out with an injury. The Lynx are in line to bounce back on Thursday, and we can look for Collier to lead the charge.

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

Kelsey Plum is one of just three WNBA players who has 40 made threes to her name this season, and she could pour in three more in tonight's matchup against the Liberty.

Plum has drained at least three threes in 8 out of 16 games, but these +122 odds imply only a 45.1% probability. She shot threes at a 43.4% clip through the first six games of the season but has since gone a meh 25.8% from long range. The career 38.5% three-point shooter is primed for regression, especially since the Sparks are coming off three full days of rest.

The Liberty could help us out here, as they surrender a league-high 27.9 three-point attempts per game. Notably, Plum is averaging 3.0 made threes on 8.5 three-point attempts across eight games versus clubs that cede 24-plus threes per game.

