NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 8

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 8

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Browns +8.5 (-105)

Spread Cleveland Browns Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Eagles-Bengals Over 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to turn a corner offensively last week shifting to heavy usage of A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley, so there could be value in taking this over between two below-average defenses, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. These teams can put up points in a hurry; the Cincinnati Bengals lead the league in touchdowns of at least 25 yards (8), and the Eagles rank 10th in explosive play rate (10.2%).

Player Prop: Jordan Mason Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jordan Mason - Rushing Yds Jordan Mason Over Oct 28 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -4.5 (-110)

Spread San Francisco 49ers Oct 28 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Steelers-Giants Under 36.5 (-112)

Total Match Points Under Oct 29 12:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Dalton Schultz 40-Plus Receiving Yards (+128)

Dalton Schultz - Alt Receiving Yds Dalton Schultz - Alt Receiving Yds Dalton Schultz 40+ Yards +128 View more odds in Sportsbook

Entering Week 7, Schultz had at least five targets in four straight games, seeing a boost with Nico Collins out. Schultz mostly disappeared in Week 7 (one catch for 28 yards), but he can bounce back this week versus an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the fourth-most catches per game to TEs (6.1) and is a pass-funnel unit (25th against the pass and 5th against the run).

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Patriots +7 (-110)

Spread New England Patriots Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I backed the New England Patriots to cover as underdogs versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last week, and that went so well -- let's just say they did not cover -- that I'm picking them again. But in all seriousness, winning by this margin looks like a big ask for a dysfunctional New York Jets team on the road, regardless of the opponent. numberFire's game projections see this matchup finishing far closer (under a field goal) between a pair of teams that find themselves on multi-week losing streaks.

Total: Bills-Seahawks Over 46.5 Points (-115)

Total Match Points Over Oct 27 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jaylen Waddle Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Jaylen Waddle - Receiving Yds Jaylen Waddle Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Dolphins -4.5 (-105)

Spread Miami Dolphins Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Panthers-Broncos Under 40.5 (-106)

Total Match Points Under Oct 27 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jerry Jeudy Over 3.5 Receptions (-110)

Jerry Jeudy - Total Receptions Jerry Jeudy Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jeudy saw 4 targets on 11 Jameis Winston pass attempts on Winston's lone drive last week, and he figures to be one of Cleveland's top targets moving forward with Amari Cooper shipped off to Buffalo. That sets him up well to record a managable 4 receptions this week against a Baltimore Ravens secondary that's 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has permitted the most pass attempts in the NFL through seven games. Though Jeudy has been held to a single catch in three straight games, he recorded four receptions in three of the first four games to start the season.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bengals -2.5 (-118)

Spread Cincinnati Bengals Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Ravens-Browns Over 44.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Tyler Lockett Any Time Touchdown (+190)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Lockett +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lockett’s 2.2% touchdown rate (1 TD via 46 targets) is due for regression as 76.7% of players who have logged 45 or more targets have scored at least twice this season. He’s earned a 24.6% air yards share, 23.3% red zone target share, and 33.3% end zone target share for Seattle and could take on an even bigger role with D.K. Metcalf (knee) trending toward sitting. With +190 odds available, I’ll back Lockett to finally get over the scoring hump.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -4.5 (-110)

Spread San Francisco 49ers Oct 28 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Bears' Team Total Over 23.5 (-108)

Bears Total Points Over Oct 27 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jameis Winston Over 230.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Jameis Winston - Passing Yds Jameis Winston Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Taking anything positive within this Cleveland Browns offense sets off alarms. As 8.5-point ‘dogs against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns seem bound for a negative game script, though. Nick Chubb still likely needs time to return to full health, meaning Cleveland’s fourth-highest pass play rate could keep up. Winston is getting his first start of the season, and he logged 286.0 passing yards per game over three outings the last time he had a starting role in 2022. Our NFL DFS projections have Winston with the fifth-most projected passing yards at 251.8, making over 230.5 passing yards a solid look.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Packers -3.5 (-115)

Total: Eagles-Bengals Over 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: A.J. Brown Over 77.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

A.J. Brown - Receiving Yds A.J. Brown Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bengals aren't a salivating matchup for WRs, but Brown might be able to achieve the over on his receiving yards prop off pure volume alone as he's registering a massive 35.8% target share, 57.3% air yards share, and 4.15 yards per route run across his three healthy games in 2024. Brown has tallied 89-plus receiving yards in each of his three contests, and the Eagles may need to put the ball in the air more as slight road underdogs versus the Bengals.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Patriots +7 (-110)

Spread New England Patriots Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Ravens-Browns Over 44.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Sam LaPorta 50-Plus Receiving Yards (+255)

Sam LaPorta - Alt Receiving Yds Sam LaPorta - Alt Receiving Yds Sam LaPorta 50+ Yards +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

LaPorta's role has been booty this year, but with Jameson Williams suspended, things should trend up. LaPorta had a 21.8% target share during Williams' suspension last year. Even with the poor role, LaPorta has hit this mark in 2 of 6 games, so at 28.2% implied odds, I'm willing to ride the lightning.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening October 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in more NFL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.