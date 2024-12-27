NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 17

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 17

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Titans' Moneyline (-108)

The Tennessee Titans are 2-13 against the spread (ATS) yet are getting only 1.5 points on Sunday. That's because the Jacksonville Jaguars, with a poor home field advantage, rank 10th-worst on offense and worst on defense in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings. The difference between these teams in Week 14 was a costly Will Levis turnover, but Mason Rudolph's stability and production should be the difference.

Total: Raiders-Saints Under 39.5 (-114)

Total Match Points Under Dec 29 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Justin Jefferson Over 92.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Justin Jefferson - Receiving Yds Green Bay Packers Dec 29 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Packers +1.5 (-120)

Total: Broncos-Bengals Under 49.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Under Dec 28 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Kyren Williams Over 8.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Kyren Williams - Receiving Yds Arizona Cardinals Dec 29 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Williams is still playing a lot of snaps -- at least 83% in three straight games -- and he's facing an Arizona Cardinals team that allows the ninth-most catches (4.9) and ninth-most receiving yards (37.9) per game to running backs. Williams had 4 catches for 27 yards versus Arizona back in Week 2, although he was aided by a negative game script. We project him for 1.5 grabs and 10.2 receiving yards on Saturday.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -4.5 (-104)

Spread Washington Commanders Dec 30 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels is now a -20000 (!!) favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, whereas fellow rookie Michael Penix Jr. will be making just his second NFL start. Daniels has steered a Washington Commanders attack that's 6th in schedule-adjusted pass offense and gets to face the Atlanta Falcons' 27th-ranked adjusted pass defense, and that's not even getting into what the dual-threat brings to the table as a runner. numberFire's game projections forecast the Commanders winning by six points.

Total: Panthers-Buccaneers Over 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Carolina Panthers Dec 29 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Saquon Barkley Over 21.5 Rush Attempts (-120)

Saquon Barkley - Rush Attempts Dallas Cowboys Dec 29 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -4.5 (-104)

Spread Washington Commanders Dec 30 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Panthers-Buccaneers Over 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Carolina Panthers Dec 29 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since Week 4, Bucs games are averaging 54.4 total points and have gone over 47.5 points at a 75.0% rate, including one 49-point outcome against this very Carolina team. The Bucs (28th) and Panthers (30th) make up two of the worst schedule-adjusted pass defense units in the league. An improved Bryce Young has helped Carolina net 23.2 points since their Week 11 bye, and we know Baker Mayfield can light it up in friendly matchups. It doesn't hurt that both signal-callers have a tendency to leave opponents with a short field.

Player Prop: De'Von Achane to Record 6-Plus Receptions (+152)

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -3.5 (-104)

Total: Broncos-Bengals Under 49.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Under Dec 28 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jordan Addison Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Jordan Addison - Receiving Yds Green Bay Packers Dec 29 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Addison has put up 89.4 receiving yards per game over his last five appearances. Much of this is inflated by recording over 130 receiving yards in two of those games, but he’s still reached 60 yards in three of the last five. Since Week 12, Addison sports a 27.2% target share and 34.3% air yards share, which is nearly on par with Justin Jefferson’s 29.0% target share and 38.2% air yards share. Our NFL DFS projections have Addison in line for 69.7 receiving yards. Give me the over for Sunday’s anticipated clash between the Vikings and Packers.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -3.5 (-104)

Total: Panthers-Buccaneers Over 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Carolina Panthers Dec 29 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Bucky Irving Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Bucky Irving - Rushing Yds Carolina Panthers Dec 29 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With the Buccaneers still vying for the NFC South crown and Rachaad White fumbling the ball late in Tampa Bay's loss to the Cowboys in Week 16, Bucky Irving should be extremely busy against the porous run defense of the Panthers on Sunday. Besides Irving posting 152 rushing yards versus Carolina earlier this month and reaching 88-plus rushing yards in three of the last four games he's finished, the Panthers are 32nd in yards per attempt allowed (5.1) and 24th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.47) to RBs.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -4.5 (-104)

Spread Washington Commanders Dec 30 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I've got the Washington Commanders favored by 6.4 here in large part because I need to see more out of Michael Penix Jr. before I bend the knee. Penix's efficiency stats were solid in his debut, but he was also at home and indoors as a big favorite in a game where his defense gifted him a positive game script. This is a tougher setup in a spot where the Commanders' offense should be able to move the ball with relative ease.

Total: Broncos-Bengals Under 49.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Under Dec 28 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Puka Nacua to Record 100-Plus Receiving Yards (+146)

Puka Nacua - Alt Receiving Yds Puka Nacua - Alt Receiving Yds Puka Nacua 100+ Yards +142 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in more NFL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.