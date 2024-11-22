NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 12

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Eagles -2.5 (-120)

Total: Vikings-Bears Under 39.5 Points (-115)

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have both struggled to score in recent weeks, and that's unlikely to turn around based on facing two of the league's top-eight defenses (according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings) in this one. Minnesota leads the league in pressure rate (39%), and the Bears have allowed the second-most sacks (41) in the NFL. Zoinks. Chicago has scored just 10.5 points per game in games allowing at least four sacks, and Sam Darnold's recent regression doesn't inspire hope the Vikings manage to pull away very far.

Player Prop: Geno Smith Over 255.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers +3.0 (-114)

Total: Ravens-Chargers Under 50.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Bucky Irving Over 55.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Irving (0.52 rushing yards over expected per attempt) has been a much better runner than Rachaad White (-0.02), and I am willing to roll the dice on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shifting to more of a Bucky-led backfield following their bye. But even if that doesn't happen, Irving can still feast against a New York Giants defense that allows the fourth-most rushing yards per game to RBs (116.9).

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Panthers +10.5 (-105)

This could end up looking stupid as it is a total mismatch on paper, but 10.5 points is a lot for a Kansas City Chiefs team on the road that's exceeded this margin of victory once all season. While it hasn't been against the toughest competition, the Carolina Panthers are coming off two straight wins and enter this matchup coming off their bye. numberFire's game projections predict the Chiefs winning by closer to a touchdown.

Total: Cardinals-Seahawks Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Terry McLaurin Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bears +3.5 (-115)

Total: Patriots-Dolphins Over 46.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Mike Evans Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Evans has a lovely individual matchup against New York’s Deonte Banks – a corner who’s allowed the 11th-most yards and third-highest passer rating when targeted, per PFF. Evans has practiced in full this week after missing the last month, so he figures to step into a massive target share for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense that’s lacked playmakers since Chris Godwin went down. In the lone game Evans saw more than 7 targets this season, he went for 94 yards, putting him in a nice spot to clear 53.5 yards.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -5.5 (-120)

Total: Patriots-Dolphins Over 46.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Hunter Henry Any Time Touchdown (+300)

Drake Maye has tossed nine touchdown passes across five full starts and will draw a matchup against a 17th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. Henry has earned a 21.7% target share and a seismic 41.2% red zone target share in those five starts from Maye, yet they’ve connected for just one score. Henry is the only WR or TE in the league who has scored only one touchdown while also logging 66-plus targets. Let’s look for him to find regression and improve upon that paltry 1.5% touchdown rate this weekend.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers +3 (-110)

Total: Cowboys-Commanders Over 44.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Josh Downs 60-Plus Receiving Yards (+104)

Downs is averaging 81.3 receiving yards per game over his last four games. When Anthony Richardson has started in a full game, Downs is second on the team with a 22.2% target share. This week’s opponent – the Detroit Lions – give up the sixth-most passing yards per game (often due to big leads). Detroit could carry another big lead as 7.5-point favorites, putting the Indianapolis Colts in a negative game script. The Lions give up the fourth-fewest yards per deep target, though, which should take away from the production of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. For a receiver who carries an average depth of target of only 8.5 yards, Downs should get plenty of work underneath.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -5.5 (-120)

Total: Cowboys-Commanders Over 44.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Jaylen Waddle Over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

I believe this is the week Waddle finally has a noteworthy performance this season as the New England Patriots are giving up the sixth-most receiving yards (1,745), third-highest target rate (21.6%), and third-most yards per route run (1.81) to WRs, per NextGenStats. It also helps that Tua Tagovailoa should be operating from a clean pocket often on Sunday with New England ranking 24th in pressure rate (31.5%) and 25th in defensive passing success rate (47.6%).

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -5.5 (-120)

Total: Commanders' Alt Team Total Over 30.5 (+136)

The Commanders have faced a top-10 defense in three of their past four games; the Dallas Cowboys are -- obviously -- not a top-10 unit this year. I'm expecting the offense to get back rolling off a mini bye whereas the Cowboys are in a treacherous stretch of three games in 11 days.

Player Prop: Brian Robinson 80-Plus Rushing Yards (+124)

