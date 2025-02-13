FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

NFL Combine Invite List and College Stats for the 2025 Draft Class

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The NFL Combine truly kicks off NFL Draft season each and every year, and once the invite list drops, we're full speed ahead to the scouting combine.

In total, 329 prospects have been invited to attend this year's NFL Scouting Combine. The full NFL Scouting Combine invite list is available at NFL.com, but let's take a narrower view.

Here's a breakdown of the fantasy-relevant players (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends) invited to this year's combine -- as well as their college stats from the 2024 season.

This Year's NFL Combine Quarterback Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats
Team
GP
ESPN QBR
Comp%
Pass Yards
Pass TD
Pass INT
AY/A
Rating
Rush Yards
Rush TD
Max BrosmerMinnesota1365.166.5 2,828 1867.24137.2-365
Brady CookMissouri1276.762.6 2,535 1128.30139.02235
Jaxson DartMississippi1386.369.3 4,279 29611.53180.74953
Quinn EwersTexas1475.465.8 3,472 31127.98149.0-822
Dillon GabrielOregon1486.472.9 3,857 3069.37164.91497
Seth HeniganMemphis1360.464.8 3,502 2567.82141.21901
Will HowardOhio State1689.673.0 4,010 351010.07175.32267

This Year's NFL Combine Running Back Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats
Team
Games
Rushes
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
LeQuint AllenSyracuse13228102116645214
Ulysses Bentley IVMississippi1384419513990
Jaydon BlueTexas151347308423686
Tahj BrooksTexas Tech11286150517281991
Donovan EdwardsMichigan12128589418831
Trevor EtienneGeorgia101226099321940
DJ GiddensKansas State1220513437212581

This Year's NFL Combine Wide Receiver Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats
Team
GP
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Rushes
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Andrew ArmstrongArkansas117811401000
Elic AyomanorStanford12638316000
Elijhah BadgerFlorida12398064000
Jack BechTCU126210349070
Isaiah BondTexas143454054981
Ja'Corey BrooksLouisville126110139000
Sam Brown Jr.Miami12365092000

This Year's NFL Combine Tight End Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats
Team
GP
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Rushes
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Elijah ArroyoMiami13355907000
Gavin BartholomewPittsburgh13383224120
Jake BriningstoolClemson13495307000
Jalin ConyersTexas Tech133032058312
CJ DippreAlabama13212560000
Mitchell EvansNotre Dame16434213000
Harold Fannin Jr.Bowling Green131171555109651

