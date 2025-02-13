NFL Combine Invite List and College Stats for the 2025 Draft Class

The NFL Combine truly kicks off NFL Draft season each and every year, and once the invite list drops, we're full speed ahead to the scouting combine.

In total, 329 prospects have been invited to attend this year's NFL Scouting Combine. The full NFL Scouting Combine invite list is available at NFL.com, but let's take a narrower view.

Here's a breakdown of the fantasy-relevant players (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends) invited to this year's combine -- as well as their college stats from the 2024 season.

This Year's NFL Combine Quarterback Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats Team GP ESPN QBR Comp% Pass Yards Pass TD Pass INT AY/A Rating Rush Yards Rush TD Max Brosmer Minnesota 13 65.1 66.5 2,828 18 6 7.24 137.2 -36 5 Brady Cook Missouri 12 76.7 62.6 2,535 11 2 8.30 139.0 223 5 Jaxson Dart Mississippi 13 86.3 69.3 4,279 29 6 11.53 180.7 495 3 Quinn Ewers Texas 14 75.4 65.8 3,472 31 12 7.98 149.0 -82 2 Dillon Gabriel Oregon 14 86.4 72.9 3,857 30 6 9.37 164.9 149 7 Seth Henigan Memphis 13 60.4 64.8 3,502 25 6 7.82 141.2 190 1 Will Howard Ohio State 16 89.6 73.0 4,010 35 10 10.07 175.3 226 7 View Full Table ChevronDown

This Year's NFL Combine Running Back Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats Team Games Rushes Rush Yards Rush TDs Catches Receiving Yards Receiving TDs LeQuint Allen Syracuse 13 228 1021 16 64 521 4 Ulysses Bentley IV Mississippi 13 84 419 5 13 99 0 Jaydon Blue Texas 15 134 730 8 42 368 6 Tahj Brooks Texas Tech 11 286 1505 17 28 199 1 Donovan Edwards Michigan 12 128 589 4 18 83 1 Trevor Etienne Georgia 10 122 609 9 32 194 0 DJ Giddens Kansas State 12 205 1343 7 21 258 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

This Year's NFL Combine Wide Receiver Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats Team GP Catches Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Rushes Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Andrew Armstrong Arkansas 11 78 1140 1 0 0 0 Elic Ayomanor Stanford 12 63 831 6 0 0 0 Elijhah Badger Florida 12 39 806 4 0 0 0 Jack Bech TCU 12 62 1034 9 0 7 0 Isaiah Bond Texas 14 34 540 5 4 98 1 Ja'Corey Brooks Louisville 12 61 1013 9 0 0 0 Sam Brown Jr. Miami 12 36 509 2 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

This Year's NFL Combine Tight End Invite List

Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.

2024 Stats Team GP Catches Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Rushes Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Elijah Arroyo Miami 13 35 590 7 0 0 0 Gavin Bartholomew Pittsburgh 13 38 322 4 1 2 0 Jake Briningstool Clemson 13 49 530 7 0 0 0 Jalin Conyers Texas Tech 13 30 320 5 8 31 2 CJ Dippre Alabama 13 21 256 0 0 0 0 Mitchell Evans Notre Dame 16 43 421 3 0 0 0 Harold Fannin Jr. Bowling Green 13 117 1555 10 9 65 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

