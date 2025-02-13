NFL Combine Invite List and College Stats for the 2025 Draft Class
The NFL Combine truly kicks off NFL Draft season each and every year, and once the invite list drops, we're full speed ahead to the scouting combine.
In total, 329 prospects have been invited to attend this year's NFL Scouting Combine. The full NFL Scouting Combine invite list is available at NFL.com, but let's take a narrower view.
Here's a breakdown of the fantasy-relevant players (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends) invited to this year's combine -- as well as their college stats from the 2024 season.
This Year's NFL Combine Quarterback Invite List
Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.
2024 Stats
Team
GP
ESPN QBR
Comp%
Pass Yards
Pass TD
Pass INT
AY/A
Rating
Rush Yards
Rush TD
|Max Brosmer
|Minnesota
|13
|65.1
|66.5
|2,828
|18
|6
|7.24
|137.2
|-36
|5
|Brady Cook
|Missouri
|12
|76.7
|62.6
|2,535
|11
|2
|8.30
|139.0
|223
|5
|Jaxson Dart
|Mississippi
|13
|86.3
|69.3
|4,279
|29
|6
|11.53
|180.7
|495
|3
|Quinn Ewers
|Texas
|14
|75.4
|65.8
|3,472
|31
|12
|7.98
|149.0
|-82
|2
|Dillon Gabriel
|Oregon
|14
|86.4
|72.9
|3,857
|30
|6
|9.37
|164.9
|149
|7
|Seth Henigan
|Memphis
|13
|60.4
|64.8
|3,502
|25
|6
|7.82
|141.2
|190
|1
|Will Howard
|Ohio State
|16
|89.6
|73.0
|4,010
|35
|10
|10.07
|175.3
|226
|7
This Year's NFL Combine Running Back Invite List
Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.
2024 Stats
Team
Games
Rushes
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
|LeQuint Allen
|Syracuse
|13
|228
|1021
|16
|64
|521
|4
|Ulysses Bentley IV
|Mississippi
|13
|84
|419
|5
|13
|99
|0
|Jaydon Blue
|Texas
|15
|134
|730
|8
|42
|368
|6
|Tahj Brooks
|Texas Tech
|11
|286
|1505
|17
|28
|199
|1
|Donovan Edwards
|Michigan
|12
|128
|589
|4
|18
|83
|1
|Trevor Etienne
|Georgia
|10
|122
|609
|9
|32
|194
|0
|DJ Giddens
|Kansas State
|12
|205
|1343
|7
|21
|258
|1
This Year's NFL Combine Wide Receiver Invite List
Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.
2024 Stats
Team
GP
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Rushes
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
|Andrew Armstrong
|Arkansas
|11
|78
|1140
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elic Ayomanor
|Stanford
|12
|63
|831
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Elijhah Badger
|Florida
|12
|39
|806
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Bech
|TCU
|12
|62
|1034
|9
|0
|7
|0
|Isaiah Bond
|Texas
|14
|34
|540
|5
|4
|98
|1
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|Louisville
|12
|61
|1013
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Brown Jr.
|Miami
|12
|36
|509
|2
|0
|0
|0
This Year's NFL Combine Tight End Invite List
Invitees are listed alphabetically by last name.
2024 Stats
Team
GP
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Rushes
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
|Elijah Arroyo
|Miami
|13
|35
|590
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Bartholomew
|Pittsburgh
|13
|38
|322
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jake Briningstool
|Clemson
|13
|49
|530
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Jalin Conyers
|Texas Tech
|13
|30
|320
|5
|8
|31
|2
|CJ Dippre
|Alabama
|13
|21
|256
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell Evans
|Notre Dame
|16
|43
|421
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|Bowling Green
|13
|117
|1555
|10
|9
|65
|1
