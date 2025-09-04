New Casino Games Spotlight: Money Raid Kodiak

The Money Raid Kodiak slot by Light & Wonder takes players on a thrilling space adventure. The 6x4 reels online slot real money game has 4096 ways to win. In addition, there are three progressive jackpots in this slot.

The aim is to gather Purple and Green Rocket Clusters to activate Big Spins features and Money Raid. Playing Money Raid Kodiak guarantees a payout potential of 96%. So, you have a good chance of receiving substantial payouts for playing.

Money Raid Kodiak lies at 2500x your bet. The game boasts of various features, ranging from the money raid spin to the rocket clusters. Continue reading to learn how to give Money Raid Kodiak a shot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Money Raid Kodiak

Start by launching and clicking the menu icon. This brings up the game’s paytable, info, and sound settings. Once you’ve gotten yourself familiar with the dos of the game, return to the main screen to begin.

Set your stake at any amount from 0.20 to 200. You can choose to click each spin or play automatically. To make each spin go by faster, activate Turbo Mode. You have the option to disable it at any time while playing. The game automatically disables Turbo Mode upon Bonus Award.

Starting with the leftmost reel, all reel ways must appear on adjacent reels. Only the top win is paid for each winning combination. The current total stake is multiplied by 20 to determine all reel ways payouts.

Money Raid Kodiak Slot Visuals and Sounds

The game is set in the Alaskan forest, depicting a natural forest theme. A daring fusion of natural elements and luminous light is captured in the slot design. Golden reel borders shine brightly, strikingly framing the grid. The bright colors stand out, blending purples, yellows, and fiery oranges.

Behind the reels, a scenic forest stretches under a glowing sunset sky. The golden-hued trees blend beautifully into the orange mountain peaks. The deep gradient colors suggest both calmness and hidden power.

Above the reels, prize categories are displayed with sharp, luminous designs. Grand, Major, and Minor prizes are highlighted in glowing frames. A green icon shows the number of spins that are left on the top left. A glowing multiplier icon on the upper right adds even more excitement.

Kodiak bears amidst futuristic rocket designs are depicted in the game's vivid, cartoonish images. The bear is the highest-paying symbol among the game’s symbols. Other symbols include the necklace, dreamcatcher, and raspberry. They pay 2x to 2.5x for 6-of-kind. The lower paying symbols are A, K, Q, J, 10 and 9 paying 1x for 6-of-kind.

In the distance, you can hear birds chirping in tune with the forest adventure. The scenery and elements work in tandem to deliver an exciting outdoor experience. The atmosphere feels wild, colorful, and thrilling with every spin.

Special Features of Money Raid Kodiak

See some of the game's special features below:

Green Rocket Cluster

In the active bet's base game, one of many things will happen when the Green Rocket lands on reel 1. Depending on the situation, there can be inaction, or it could increase the Green Rocket Cluster's spin count by one.

The Green Rocket Cluster feature is activated and it awards you the Money Raid Spin. The Green Rocket Cluster has a default number of 9 spins and a 100-spin maximum.

Purple Rocket Cluster

In the base game, one of several things can happen when the Purple Rocket appears on reel 6. The Purple Rocket Cluster can be increased by 1, or there may be no action. It could start the Big Spins feature, which awards 7 bonus spins and activates the Purple Rocket Cluster. For the Purple Rocket Cluster, 3x is the default multiplier. An increase of up to 20x is possible.

Money Raid Spins

Upon activating this feature, the Green Rocket Cluster accumulates spins and pays out 1x the stake. The Green Rocket symbol increases and locks reel 1 during this feature.

The evaluation of symbols is limited to Dollar symbols during this feature. When the feature's spins are completed, it ends. Notably, the Money Raid Spins feature uses a different set of reels. The Green Rocket Cluster will return to 9 once the feature is complete.

Big Money Raid Spins

This feature is granted when the Green and Purple Rocket symbols land and activate simultaneously. Activating this feature pays 2x the wager and all spins accumulated on the Green Rocket Cluster.

Both the Green and Purple Rocket symbols increase and lock reels 1 and 6, respectively, during this feature. The evaluation of this feature is limited to Dollar symbols only. The multiplier mentioned on the purple rocket cluster will be applied to all dollar symbols.

The Big Money Raid Spins have different reels. The Green Rocket Cluster will return to 9 once the feature is finished. Afterwards, the Purple Rocket Cluster is set to 3x.

Is Money Raid Kodiak a Good Slot?

Light & Wonder has done an impressive job in this slot’s mechanics. Its innovative features add a twist to the gameplay, unlike regular online slots for real money. With Money Raid Kodiak's Big Money Raid Spins, the potential prizes are boosted even higher.

Kodiak bears amidst futuristic rocket designs are depicted in the game's vivid, cartoonish images. The game is dynamic, with bonus levels and a special way for players to accumulate rocket clusters. Anyone looking for a slot with cutting-edge features would love this title.

The return to player percentage (RTP) of 96.00% is about par for industry slots. Both low- and high-stakes players will find the bet size considerable. If you play slots for real money, try out Money Raid Kodiak at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).