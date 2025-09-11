Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Nevada Wolf Pack facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Nevada: (-319) | Middle Tennessee: (+255)
- Spread: Nevada: -8.5 (-112) | Middle Tennessee: +8.5 (-108)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Nevada has one win against the spread this season.
- Nevada has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.
- Middle Tennessee has no wins against the spread this year.
- Middle Tennessee is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.
- One Middle Tennessee game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.
Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolf Pack win (78.2%)
Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread
Nevada is favored by 8.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. Middle Tennessee, the underdog, is -108.
Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under
Nevada versus Middle Tennessee, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Nevada vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline
Nevada is a -319 favorite on the moneyline, while Middle Tennessee is a +255 underdog.
Nevada vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Nevada
|15.5
|118
|31.5
|108
|54.5
|2
|Middle Tennessee
|12.0
|125
|38.0
|122
|49.0
|2
Nevada vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: MW Network
- Location: Reno, Nevada
- Stadium: Mackay Stadium
