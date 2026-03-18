Nets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSOK

The Brooklyn Nets (17-51) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (54-15) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at Barclays Center as heavy, 19-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.

Nets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -19 215.5 -2500 +1200

Nets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (79.2%)

Nets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a game 32 times this season (32-36-1).

The Nets have 30 wins against the spread in 68 games this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times out of 68 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 31 of 68 set point totals (45.6%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-16-1) than it has in home games (16-20-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 36 home matchups (47.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 33 games (57.6%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (15-17-1). Away, it is .429 (15-18-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (18 of 33), and 37.1% of the time away (13 of 35).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.3 points, 9.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 7.1 boards and 3 assists per game. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples (fourth in NBA).

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.4% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

Per game, Noah Clowney gets the Nets 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets get 9 points per game from Danny Wolf, plus 4.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.1 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

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