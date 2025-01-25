Nets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSUN

The Brooklyn Nets (14-31) are underdogs (+9) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (21-22) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9 210.5 -375 +300

Nets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (65.9%)

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 18 times in 43 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 45 games this year, they have 21 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 24 times out of 45 chances this season.

The Nets have gone over the point total 48.9% of the time this season (22 of 45 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 20 home games, and nine times in 23 road games.

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (65%) than away games (47.8%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (16-9-1) than at home (5-13-1).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 19) than on the road (14 of 26) this year.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 9.8 boards.

Terry Rozier averages 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 boards.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 9.7 points for the Nets, plus 7.7 boards and 2 assists.

The Nets receive 12.8 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 boards and 5.4 assists.

Jalen Wilson averages 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 38.8% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Keon Johnson averages 8.9 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Ben Simmons averages 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is sinking 55.5% of his shots from the field.

