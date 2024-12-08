Nets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSWI

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-11) are 6.5-point favorites against Cameron Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets (10-13) Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 3:30 PM ET on YES and FDSWI. The point total is set at 218.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6.5 218.5 -270 +220

Nets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (54.5%)

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread nine times this season (9-12-1).

Against the spread, the Nets are 12-9-2 this season.

This season, 10 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 23 chances.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 23 opportunities (47.8%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better when playing at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total five times in 12 opportunities this season (41.7%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season, Brooklyn is 3-6-1 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-3-1 ATS (.692).

Nets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (five times out of 10) than on the road (six of 13) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 32.5 points, 11.6 boards and 6.4 assists.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys.

Brook Lopez is averaging 11.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.3 points, 1.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds.

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 18.5 points for the Nets, plus 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Nets are getting 17.9 points, 3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Per game, Thomas gets the Nets 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nets get 9.1 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is draining 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.