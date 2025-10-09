FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa: (-182) | Wisconsin: (+150)
  • Spread: Iowa: -3.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Iowa has covered the spread four times in five games.
  • Iowa owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Iowa has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.
  • Wisconsin has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Wisconsin has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
  • A pair of Wisconsin five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (60.6%)

Iowa vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is the underdog by 3.5 points against Iowa. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -110.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Over/Under

A total of 35.5 points has been set for the Iowa-Wisconsin matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Iowa, Wisconsin is the underdog at +150, and Iowa is -182.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa29.47415.61946.35
Wisconsin18.612319.83643.55

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Wisconsin analysis on FanDuel Research.

