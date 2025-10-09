Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Iowa vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Iowa: (-182) | Wisconsin: (+150)
- Spread: Iowa: -3.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Iowa vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Iowa has covered the spread four times in five games.
- Iowa owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Iowa has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.
- Wisconsin has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Wisconsin has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- A pair of Wisconsin five games in 2025 have hit the over.
Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (60.6%)
Iowa vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Wisconsin is the underdog by 3.5 points against Iowa. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -110.
Iowa vs Wisconsin Over/Under
A total of 35.5 points has been set for the Iowa-Wisconsin matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Iowa vs Wisconsin Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Iowa, Wisconsin is the underdog at +150, and Iowa is -182.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa
|29.4
|74
|15.6
|19
|46.3
|5
|Wisconsin
|18.6
|123
|19.8
|36
|43.5
|5
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Wisconsin analysis on FanDuel Research.