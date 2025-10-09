Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-182) | Wisconsin: (+150)

Iowa: (-182) | Wisconsin: (+150) Spread: Iowa: -3.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +3.5 (-110)

Iowa: -3.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +3.5 (-110) Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Iowa has covered the spread four times in five games.

Iowa owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Iowa has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Wisconsin has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Wisconsin has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

A pair of Wisconsin five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (60.6%)

Iowa vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is the underdog by 3.5 points against Iowa. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -110.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Over/Under

A total of 35.5 points has been set for the Iowa-Wisconsin matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Iowa, Wisconsin is the underdog at +150, and Iowa is -182.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 29.4 74 15.6 19 46.3 5 Wisconsin 18.6 123 19.8 36 43.5 5

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

