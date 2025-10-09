Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Boston College Eagles.
Clemson vs Boston College Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Clemson: (-592) | Boston College: (+440)
- Spread: Clemson: -14.5 (-105) | Boston College: +14.5 (-115)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Clemson vs Boston College Betting Trends
- Clemson has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Clemson owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Clemson's five games have hit the over.
- Boston College has won twice against the spread this year.
- This year, four of Boston College's five games have hit the over.
Clemson vs Boston College Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (66.3%)
Clemson vs Boston College Point Spread
Boston College is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-115 odds), and Clemson, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Clemson vs Boston College Over/Under
The over/under for the Clemson versus Boston College matchup on Oct. 11 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Clemson vs Boston College Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Boston College-Clemson, Boston College is the underdog at +440, and Clemson is -592.
Clemson vs. Boston College Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Clemson
|23.4
|103
|20.2
|39
|52.3
|5
|Boston College
|31.4
|60
|31.6
|110
|50.5
|5
Clemson vs. Boston College Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)
