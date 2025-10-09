Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Boston College Eagles.

Clemson vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-592) | Boston College: (+440)

Clemson: (-592) | Boston College: (+440) Spread: Clemson: -14.5 (-105) | Boston College: +14.5 (-115)

Clemson: -14.5 (-105) | Boston College: +14.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs Boston College Betting Trends

Clemson has posted one win against the spread this year.

Clemson owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Clemson's five games have hit the over.

Boston College has won twice against the spread this year.

This year, four of Boston College's five games have hit the over.

Clemson vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (66.3%)

Clemson vs Boston College Point Spread

Boston College is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-115 odds), and Clemson, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Clemson vs Boston College Over/Under

The over/under for the Clemson versus Boston College matchup on Oct. 11 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Clemson vs Boston College Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Boston College-Clemson, Boston College is the underdog at +440, and Clemson is -592.

Clemson vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 23.4 103 20.2 39 52.3 5 Boston College 31.4 60 31.6 110 50.5 5

Clemson vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

