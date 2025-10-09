FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (1-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-160)Blackhawks (+132)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (55.7%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Blackhawks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +152.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Bruins-Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Blackhawks reveal Boston as the favorite (-160) and Chicago as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup