NHL
Bruins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (1-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-160)
|Blackhawks (+132)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (55.7%)
Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Blackhawks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +152.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Bruins-Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Blackhawks reveal Boston as the favorite (-160) and Chicago as the underdog (+132) on the road.