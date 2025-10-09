Bruins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

Boston Bruins (1-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-160) Blackhawks (+132) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (55.7%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Blackhawks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +152.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Bruins-Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Blackhawks reveal Boston as the favorite (-160) and Chicago as the underdog (+132) on the road.

