Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

NHL action on Thursday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (0-0-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-125) Ducks (+104) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (65%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kraken. The Ducks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +205.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on Oct. 9, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -125 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!