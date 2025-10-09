FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive

Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

NHL action on Thursday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (0-0-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-125)Ducks (+104)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kraken win (65%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kraken. The Ducks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +205.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on Oct. 9, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -125 favorite at home.

