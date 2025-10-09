NHL
Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
NHL action on Thursday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Kraken vs Ducks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (0-0-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-125)
|Ducks (+104)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (65%)
Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kraken. The Ducks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +205.
Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on Oct. 9, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -125 favorite at home.