NHL

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Utah Mammoth.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (1-0) vs. Utah Mammoth (0-0-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-178)Mammoth (+146)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (70.5%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -168.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Mammoth matchup on Oct. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +146 underdog on the road.

