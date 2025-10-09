NHL
Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Utah Mammoth.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (1-0) vs. Utah Mammoth (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-178)
|Mammoth (+146)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (70.5%)
Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -168.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Mammoth matchup on Oct. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +146 underdog on the road.