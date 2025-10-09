Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (1-0) vs. Utah Mammoth (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-178) Mammoth (+146) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (70.5%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -168.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Mammoth matchup on Oct. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +146 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!