FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

UTSA vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

UTSA vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the UTSA Roadrunners taking on the Rice Owls.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UTSA vs Rice Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: UTSA: (-450) | Rice: (+350)
  • Spread: UTSA: -12.5 (-108) | Rice: +12.5 (-112)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Rice Betting Trends

  • UTSA has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • UTSA has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of five UTSA games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
  • Rice is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Rice has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
  • This season, three of Rice's six games have gone over the point total.

UTSA vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Roadrunners win (76.3%)

UTSA vs Rice Point Spread

Rice is a 12.5-point underdog against UTSA. Rice is -112 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -108.

UTSA vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for UTSA-Rice on Oct. 11 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UTSA vs Rice Moneyline

The UTSA vs Rice moneyline has UTSA as a -450 favorite, while Rice is a +350 underdog.

UTSA vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UTSA29.27529.69760.15
Rice20.59821.57346.36

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Stadium: Alamodome

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UTSA vs. Rice analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup