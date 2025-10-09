UTSA vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the UTSA Roadrunners taking on the Rice Owls.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
UTSA vs Rice Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- Moneyline: UTSA: (-450) | Rice: (+350)
- Spread: UTSA: -12.5 (-108) | Rice: +12.5 (-112)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UTSA vs Rice Betting Trends
- UTSA has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- UTSA has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of five UTSA games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- Rice is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Rice has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- This season, three of Rice's six games have gone over the point total.
UTSA vs Rice Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Roadrunners win (76.3%)
UTSA vs Rice Point Spread
Rice is a 12.5-point underdog against UTSA. Rice is -112 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -108.
UTSA vs Rice Over/Under
The over/under for UTSA-Rice on Oct. 11 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
UTSA vs Rice Moneyline
The UTSA vs Rice moneyline has UTSA as a -450 favorite, while Rice is a +350 underdog.
UTSA vs. Rice Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UTSA
|29.2
|75
|29.6
|97
|60.1
|5
|Rice
|20.5
|98
|21.5
|73
|46.3
|6
UTSA vs. Rice Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Stadium: Alamodome
