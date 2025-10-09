UTSA vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the UTSA Roadrunners taking on the Rice Owls.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UTSA vs Rice Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UTSA: (-450) | Rice: (+350)

UTSA: (-450) | Rice: (+350) Spread: UTSA: -12.5 (-108) | Rice: +12.5 (-112)

UTSA: -12.5 (-108) | Rice: +12.5 (-112) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Rice Betting Trends

UTSA has posted two wins against the spread this season.

UTSA has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of five UTSA games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Rice is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Rice has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

This season, three of Rice's six games have gone over the point total.

UTSA vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Roadrunners win (76.3%)

UTSA vs Rice Point Spread

Rice is a 12.5-point underdog against UTSA. Rice is -112 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -108.

UTSA vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for UTSA-Rice on Oct. 11 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UTSA vs Rice Moneyline

The UTSA vs Rice moneyline has UTSA as a -450 favorite, while Rice is a +350 underdog.

UTSA vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 29.2 75 29.6 97 60.1 5 Rice 20.5 98 21.5 73 46.3 6

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UTSA vs. Rice analysis on FanDuel Research.