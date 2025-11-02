Nets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

The Brooklyn Nets (0-5) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs on YES and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5.5 236.5 -210 +176

Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (55.4%)

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 3-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over four times this season.

The Nets have hit the over 60% of the time this season (three of five games with a set point total).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 35.2 points, 4.6 boards and 9.4 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 17.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7 rebounds.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 4.6 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 boards and 3.2 assists for the Nets.

Per game, Cam Thomas provides the Nets 23.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are receiving 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Terance Mann.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 73.9% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.