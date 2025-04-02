Nebraska vs Georgetown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14) take the court against the Georgetown Hoyas (18-15) on April 2, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nebraska vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (63.9%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Nebraska-Georgetown spread (Nebraska -7.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Georgetown is 15-18-0 ATS this year.

Nebraska (3-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (30%) than Georgetown (4-4) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-5-0) than they have at home (6-10-0).

This season, the Hoyas are 10-9-0 at home against the spread (.526 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

Nebraska vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been victorious in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Cornhuskers have been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or better on the moneyline.

Georgetown has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. Georgetown has gone 3-12 in those games.

The Hoyas have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Nebraska has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 75.7 per game to rank 125th in college basketball while allowing 73 per outing to rank 208th in college basketball) and has a +86 scoring differential overall.

Brice Williams is 14th in the country with a team-leading 20.3 points per game.

Georgetown has a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. It is putting up 72.1 points per game, 228th in college basketball, and is allowing 69.2 per outing to rank 85th in college basketball.

Micah Peavy's team-leading 17.2 points per game rank him 102nd in the country.

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Cornhuskers average rank 147th in the nation. Their opponents record 32.5 per outing.

Berke Buyuktuncel paces the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (396th in college basketball action).

The Hoyas win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They collect 32.2 rebounds per game, 168th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.9.

Thomas Sorber leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball).

Nebraska ranks 145th in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 177th in college basketball defensively with 93.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoyas rank 232nd in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 85th defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!