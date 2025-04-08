FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Completed Printable Bracket

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Completed Printable Bracket

The final game has been played and the UConn Huskies have been named the women's Division 1 college basketball champions!

Take a look at how far each team in the 2025 tournament made it by downloading our printable bracket below.

Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup