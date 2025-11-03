3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Monday 11/3/25

The college basketball season is finally here, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

IUPUI at Ohio State

IU Indy (formerly IUPUI) vs. Ohio State isn't exactly a high-profile matchup. Over 300 spots separate IU Indy (355th) from OSU (27th) in KenPom's preseason ratings, and the Buckeyes are favored by more than 30 points.

I tend to shy away from these hefty spreads, but the total (169.5) in this game really sticks out as one which shows value in the under. That's something reflective in several of the top predictive models, with KenPom, Bart Torvik, and Haslametrics each projecting this total below 160 points. Haslem, in fact, projects for fewer than 145 combined points between the two.

Though it's difficult to project teams this early in the season with how much turnover college basketball sees, this under is an angle I want to get behind.

That's largely because of how good this Ohio State team should be. The Buckeyes finished 37th overall and 50th in adjusted defense on KenPom last season, and they return 49.8% of their minutes this year (60th nationally, per Bart Torvik). They're expected to be a top 25 in 2025-26 based on aggregate preseason projections from KenPom, Torvik, Haslam, and Evan Miya.

But this isn't a bet on Ohio State; rather, their ability to lock down IU Indy -- a team which finished 312th on KenPom and returns next-to-no production from last season. They were a frisky offensive team in 2024-25, but only faced two Power Conference teams; those games resulted in 174 and 139 total points. In 2023-24, their lone game against a Power Conference team ended with 166 total points. The year prior, their one Power Conference matchup finished with 127 points.

Ohio State games, meanwhile, didn't tend to go for this many points when matched up with such an inferior opponent last season. Their six games against teams outside the top 100 on KenPom averaged just 155.6 total points, and only two of them cracked 170. Coincidentally, those two games came against two top-100 tempo teams. IU Indy is projected to rank 248th in adjusted tempo this season.

Arizona vs. Florida

The 2025-26 college basketball seasons starts with a bang with a top 25 matchup between No. 13 Arizona and No. 3 Florida set for opening night. The first of two neutral site games as apart of the Las Vegas Hall of Fame series, tonight's Arizona-Florida clash comes with the Gators favored by 3.5 points.

That's a respectable line for the defending champs, but I'm not sure this Florida team has quiet as much firepower as last year's. Though they return three all-league quality players on the front line, the Gators are replacing their entire backcourt -- three players who all averaged north of 13 points per game.

Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland is tasked with replacing that championship-winning backcourt alongside top 20 recruit CJ Ingram, but that's a big ask for a sophomore who appeared in just 18 games before going down with an injury and a freshman appearing in his first college basketball game.

Arizona, meanwhile, is returning 41% of last year's minutes (112th) from a team which finished 13th at KenPom and made the Sweet Sixteen. They, too, lost some key pieces from last season but do return senior point guard Jaden Bradley and projected 1st-round pick Motiejus Krivas.

The Wildcats, however, bring in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, led by three five-star freshman. That gives them enough on-paper talent to keep up with the defending champs, and we've grown accustomed to Tommy Lloyd-coached teams battling the best of the best. Last season, the Wildcats went 3-2 against with a +2.6 average point differential against top-25 KenPom teams.

And with Florida set to start a three-big lineup after playing three guards in 2024-25, an adjusted period should be expected. That gives me confidence in buying into Arizona +3.5 in a game that could certainly win outright on a neutral floor.

Villanova vs. BYU

The first game of the Las Vegas Hall of Fame series may feature the two better teams, but the best player who will step foot on T-Mobile Arena's court tonight won't do so until Game 2.

I'm, of course, referencing BYU's AJ Dybantsa -- a consensus five-star prospect and projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 freshman wing has drawn comparisons from some of the NBA's brightest stars, and his +1200 odds to win the Wooden Award (sixth shortest).

Dybantsa turned heads with his 30-point outing in BYU's exhibition game against Nebraska, and I'm expecting him to get off to a hot start in his collegiate debut. While his 17.5-point prop is a hefty line for someone with zero experience at this level, Dybantsa's polished skillset in this high-octane BYU system should be enough to push him over tonight.

It's a fool's errand to try and extrapolate high school stats to college, but Dybantsa has popped in numerous high school showcases. He scored 17 points in the 2025 McDonald's All-American game, 24 points at the most recent Nike Hoop Summit, and 25 at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Perhaps most impressively: Dybantsa won MVP of 2025 U19 World Cup, averaging 14.3 points across 20.1 minutes per game. In the two games he saw more than 20 minutes of action, the phenom scored 18 and 22 points.

We saw that immediately translate in his first taste of college basketball, putting up 30 points on 19 shot attempts against a Nebraska team which enters the season ranked 51st overall (and 69th in defense) on KenPom. He followed that up with an 18-point outing against North Carolina.

That's right around where Villanova (50th overall; 44th in defense) is projected this season. And while 'Nova won't play as fast as the Cornhuskers, this BYU system is one ripe for big offensive performances. In head coach Kevin Young's first year at the helm, the Cougars finished top 10 in adjusted offense. They averaged 78.8 points against Power Conference opponents.

Now, leading scorer Richie Saunders is back after averaging 16.5 points on a 22% usage rate last season, and he's likely to be right there with Dybantsa as the Cougars' leading scorer. Baylor transfer Rob Wright should also be in the mix here, so it's not like BYU is lacking players who will need the ball.

Even so, now-Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin actually led BYU with a 25% usage rate in 2024-25, so there's plenty of room for players other than Richie Saunders to have the rock.

With how much of an emphasis BYU under Kevin Young has put on preparing players for the next level, I'm expecting AJ Dybantsa to get as much volume as he can handle. We could be looking at someone who's points prop regularly surpasses the 20-point mark further into the season, so this is a good spot to jump on his over before the production matches the hype.

