ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2025-26 Men's College Basketball Rankings

Welcome to the ROTHSTEIN 45!

Please note: These rankings will be updated DAILY throughout the 2025-26 college basketball season.

1. Purdue

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026 Purdue +950 Houston +950 Duke +1100 Connecticut +1400 Florida +1600 Texas Tech +2000 Michigan +2000 St. John's +2000 BYU +2000 UCLA +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

2. Houston

3. St. John’s

4. Florida

5. Michigan

6. UConn

7. UCLA

8. BYU

9. Duke

10. Texas Tech

11. Arkansas

12. Kentucky

13. Arizona

14. Louisville

15. Iowa State

16. Auburn

17. Alabama

18. Gonzaga

19. Tennessee

20. Oregon

21. Michigan State

22. Illinois

23. Wisconsin

24. Texas

25. Creighton

26. Ohio State

27. North Carolina

28. NC State

29. San Diego State

30. Washington

31. Miami

32. Kansas

33. Mississippi State

34. Ole Miss

35. Maryland

36. Texas A&M

37. Missouri

38. USC

39. Marquette

40. Cincinnati

41. Nebraska

42. Oklahoma

43. Georgetown

44. Kansas State

45. Baylor

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.