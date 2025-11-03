ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2025-26 Men's College Basketball Rankings
Welcome to the ROTHSTEIN 45!
Please note: These rankings will be updated DAILY throughout the 2025-26 college basketball season.
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. St. John’s
4. Florida
5. Michigan
6. UConn
7. UCLA
8. BYU
9. Duke
10. Texas Tech
11. Arkansas
12. Kentucky
13. Arizona
14. Louisville
15. Iowa State
16. Auburn
17. Alabama
18. Gonzaga
19. Tennessee
20. Oregon
21. Michigan State
22. Illinois
23. Wisconsin
24. Texas
25. Creighton
26. Ohio State
27. North Carolina
28. NC State
29. San Diego State
30. Washington
31. Miami
32. Kansas
33. Mississippi State
34. Ole Miss
35. Maryland
36. Texas A&M
37. Missouri
38. USC
39. Marquette
40. Cincinnati
41. Nebraska
42. Oklahoma
43. Georgetown
44. Kansas State
45. Baylor
