Gonzaga vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the UCLA Bruins (7-2) on December 13, 2025 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (69.9%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Gonzaga (-10.5) versus UCLA on Saturday. The total has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

UCLA has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs performed worse at home, covering four times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

Last year, the Bruins were 12-5-0 at home against the spread (.706 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win six times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -649 or better.

UCLA has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bruins have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +460 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gonzaga has a 86.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best team in the country in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

On the boards, Gonzaga was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9 per game).

Last season Gonzaga was best in college basketball in assists with 19.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the country in committing them (9.3 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

UCLA put up 74.2 points per game last year (162nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on defense, surrendering only 65.2 points per contest (22nd-best).

UCLA was 300th in the country with 29.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 34th with 28.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

UCLA delivered 16.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 28th in the nation.

UCLA averaged 10 turnovers per game last season (71st-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.4 turnovers per contest (13th-best).

