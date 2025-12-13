Illinois vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on December 13, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (73.7%)

Illinois vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini sported a better record against the spread in home games (10-7-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cornhuskers had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

Illinois vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has come away with four wins in the five contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as a favorite of -581 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

This is the first time this season Nebraska is the moneyline underdog.

The Cornhuskers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 85.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois outscores opponents by 18.2 points per game (scoring 88.6 per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 116th in college basketball) and has a +182 scoring differential overall.

Kylan Boswell's team-leading 15.7 points per game ranks 221st in the nation.

Nebraska outscores opponents by 16.8 points per game (posting 83.9 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and conceding 67.1 per contest, 61st in college basketball) and has a +168 scoring differential.

Nebraska's leading scorer, Rienk Mast, is 86th in the country, averaging 18 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 15th in the country at 39.7 rebounds per game. That's 10.9 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

David Mirkovic tops the Fighting Illini with 9.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball play).

The Cornhuskers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are collecting 36.4 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.8.

Berke Buyuktuncel is 199th in the nation with 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Cornhuskers.

Illinois scores 109.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball).

The Cornhuskers rank 65th in college basketball averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th, allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions.

