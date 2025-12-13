Louisville vs Memphis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will host the Memphis Tigers (4-4) after winning six straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (81.3%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Louisville (-15.5) versus Memphis on Saturday. The over/under is set at 160.5 points for this game.

Louisville vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has put together a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinals did a better job covering the spread in road games (9-2-0) than they did at home (8-9-0) last year.

Against the spread last year, the Tigers had better results away (6-6-0) than at home (6-9-0).

Louisville vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in three of the four contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -2326.

Memphis has won one of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Tigers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1060 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisville has a 95.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Louisville vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

At 78.5 points scored per game and 69.5 points conceded last season, Louisville was 65th in college basketball offensively and 89th on defense.

Louisville was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last year.

With 13.9 assists per game last year, Louisville was 148th in the nation.

Louisville was 150th in the country in turnovers per game (10.9) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2) last season.

Memphis scored 79.9 points per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 73.4 points per contest (223rd-ranked).

Memphis was 50th in the nation with 34.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Memphis delivered 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 111th in the nation.

Memphis struggled in the turnover area last season, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 13.5 turnovers per game. It ranked 62nd with 12.7 forced turnovers per contest.

