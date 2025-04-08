FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Coaches With the Most College Basketball Tournament Wins

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

Coaches With the Most College Basketball Tournament Wins

The 2025 men's college basketball tournament is over, concluding with one of the chalkiest semifinals to date.

Still, with blue blood programs running rampant in March, we were treated to some of the best college basketball coaches in the game.

There were several accomplished coaches in this year's field, but where do they stack up in tournament history?

Let's check out the college basketball coaches with the most tournament wins all-time.

Wins through the 2025 tournament.

Coaches With Most Tournament Wins

Here are the top 10 college basketball coaches with the most tournament wins.

Rank
Coach
W
L
1Mike Krzyzewski10131
2Roy Williams7927
3Dean Smith6527
4Jim Boeheim6234
T5John Calipari*5923
T5Tom Izzo*5926
7Bill Self*5623

*Denotes active head coach.

Mike Krzyzewski has the most tournament wins of all-time with 101. That's 22 more than the next-closest coach.

Active Coaches With Most Tournament Wins

Here's where the active coaches rank for all-time tournament wins.

T1
John Calipari
Arkansas
59
23
T1Tom Izzo Michigan State5926
3Bill Self Kansas5623
4Rick Pitino St. John's5522
5Mark Few Gonzaga4425
6Rick Barnes Tennessee3329
7Kelvin Sampson Houston3120
8Thad Matta Butler2413

Among active coaches, Arkansas' John Calipari and Michigan State's Tom Izzo are tied for the most tournament wins at 59 a piece.

Coaches With Most National Championships

Here are the coaches with the most college basketball national championships

Rank
Coach
Championships
1John Wooden10
2Mike Krzyzewski5
3Adolph Rupp4
T4Roy Williams3
T4Jim Calhoun3
T4Bob Knight3
T7Dean Smith2

*Denotes active head coach.

John Wooden has the most college basketball national championships of all-time with 10 -- twice as many as the next-closest coach. Only 13 coaches have won multiple national championships.

Which future bets stand out for college basketball? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel.

