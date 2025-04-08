Coaches With the Most College Basketball Tournament Wins

The 2025 men's college basketball tournament is over, concluding with one of the chalkiest semifinals to date.

Still, with blue blood programs running rampant in March, we were treated to some of the best college basketball coaches in the game.

There were several accomplished coaches in this year's field, but where do they stack up in tournament history?

Let's check out the college basketball coaches with the most tournament wins all-time.

Wins through the 2025 tournament.

Coaches With Most Tournament Wins

Here are the top 10 college basketball coaches with the most tournament wins.

Rank Coach 1 Mike Krzyzewski 101 31 2 Roy Williams 79 27 3 Dean Smith 65 27 4 Jim Boeheim 62 34 T5 John Calipari* 59 23 T5 Tom Izzo* 59 26 7 Bill Self* 56 23 View Full Table ChevronDown

*Denotes active head coach.

Mike Krzyzewski has the most tournament wins of all-time with 101. That's 22 more than the next-closest coach.

Active Coaches With Most Tournament Wins

Here's where the active coaches rank for all-time tournament wins.

T1 John Calipari Arkansas 59 23 T1 Tom Izzo Michigan State 59 26 3 Bill Self Kansas 56 23 4 Rick Pitino St. John's 55 22 5 Mark Few Gonzaga 44 25 6 Rick Barnes Tennessee 33 29 7 Kelvin Sampson Houston 31 20 8 Thad Matta Butler 24 13 View Full Table ChevronDown

Among active coaches, Arkansas' John Calipari and Michigan State's Tom Izzo are tied for the most tournament wins at 59 a piece.

Coaches With Most National Championships

Here are the coaches with the most college basketball national championships

Rank Coach Championships 1 John Wooden 10 2 Mike Krzyzewski 5 3 Adolph Rupp 4 T4 Roy Williams 3 T4 Jim Calhoun 3 T4 Bob Knight 3 T7 Dean Smith 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

*Denotes active head coach.

John Wooden has the most college basketball national championships of all-time with 10 -- twice as many as the next-closest coach. Only 13 coaches have won multiple national championships.

Which future bets stand out for college basketball? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.