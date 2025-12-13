Arizona vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) on December 13, 2025. The Crimson Tide have won four games in a row.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Arizona vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (57.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Arizona (-1.5) versus Alabama on Saturday. The over/under is set at 178.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Alabama is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Arizona (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Alabama (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Crimson Tide had a lower winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).

Arizona vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in each of the two games it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Wildcats have been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Alabama has put together a 2-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer, the Crimson Tide have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona has a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. It is putting up 88.5 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and is giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.

Arizona's leading scorer, Koa Peat, is 195th in the country putting up 15.9 points per game.

Alabama has a +143 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. It is putting up 95.1 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and is allowing 79.2 per contest to rank 304th in college basketball.

Labaron Philon paces Alabama, averaging 21.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball).

The Wildcats record 39.1 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while conceding 25.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 13.6 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 9.9 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide pull down 39.1 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.2 boards per game.

Amari Allen's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 104th in college basketball.

Arizona ranks 41st in college basketball by averaging 107 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 23rd in college basketball, allowing 81.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Crimson Tide's 108.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

