3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 Women's College Basketball National Championship

We're less than a week removed from the 2025 women's college basketball tournament, but it's never too early to start thinking about next season.

The 2026 women's college basketball national championship odds are now live on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Let's check out the national championship odds and run through a few best bets to win the 2026 women's college basketball national championship.

2026 Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds

Here are the 2026 women's college basketball national championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 Women's Basketball Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds South Carolina +260 Connecticut +350 UCLA +750 Texas +750 LSU +1000 USC +1000 Notre Dame +1000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best Bets to Win the 2026 National Championship

Defending champs UConn may not be the early 2026 favorite -- that honor belongs to the runner-up, South Carolina. That's understandable with Pagie Bueckers off to the WNBA, but the Huskies still have plenty of firepower on their current roster.

That, of course, starts with rising sophomore Sarah Strong. The top recruit in last year's freshman class, Strong averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds in her collegiate debut. But she took off in the tournament, scoring at least 20 points in UConn's final three games and notching at least 15 rebounds in two of those.

Strong will likely be a favorite for Player of the Year, though she may have to compete with her own teammate in Azzi Fudd. Fudd took off over the second half of the season, and her being healthy was a critical part of UConn's title run. She won the tournament's most outstanding player award after scoring 24 points in the title game and went for 17 or more in four of their six postseason games.

Now, UConn's incoming freshman class is lacking top names. But with Strong and Fudd leading the way and Geno Auriemma calling the shots, the Huskies are certainly deserving of their status as the No. 2 favorite.

If I could place only one future in the 2026 women's college basketball national championship market, it would be on UCLA.

The Bruins earned the No. 1 overall seed after winning the Big Ten last season, only to get run out of the semifinals by the eventual champion, UConn.

Still, UCLA finished 34-3 and sixth overall at Bart Torvik. They'll return four of five starters from last year's squad, including center of the year Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-7 Betts averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds last season, and she's sure to be among the favorites for the 2026 Wooden Award.

Their next four leading scorers are also back, though the Bruins' depth did take a hit when their entire 2024 freshman class hit the transfer portal.

Even so, UCLA is adding the No. 2 recruit in the country -- Lauren Betts' younger sister, Sienna Betts. A 6-foot-4 forward, Sienna will form one of the most fearsome front courts in women's college basketball next season.

While the Bruins would do well to add another perimeter piece in the transfer portal, they're going to have as much continuity as anyone headed in 2026. It's understandable to see them a tier below South Carolina and UConn given their performance in Tampa, but that shouldn't scare us off the Bruins going into next season.

If you're looking for a true longshot this far in advance, Oklahoma's at least interesting.

The Sooners lost by a million (23) to UConn in the Round of 16 last season -- though that doesn't look nearly as bad after the Huskies stomped through the rest of the field. Still, Oklahoma finished the year ranked 10th according to Bart Torvik's power ratings, and they won a school-record 27 games.

They're losing five seniors, including second-leading scorer Payton Verhulst. But All-SEC First Teamer Reagan Beers is back for her senior season, as is third-leading scorer Sahara Williams.

Beers could contend for the Wooden Award after averaging 17.3 points across just 22.3 minutes last season, and she'll likely form one of the top duos in the country alongside incoming freshman Aaliyah Chavez. Chavez is the consensus top recruit in the nation, and the five-star point guard could make an immediate impact similar to last year's top recruit: Sarah Strong.

Oklahoma could add even more pieces in the portal, but Beers and Chavez alone are enough to pique my interest at such long odds.

