Michigan vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Michigan vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (85.4%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Michigan-Maryland spread (Michigan -19.5) or total (154.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Maryland is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

At home last season, the Wolverines owned a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

Last season, the Terrapins were 12-7-0 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Michigan vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -4545 or better.

Maryland has won one of the four games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Terrapins have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +252 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28 points per game) is a result of scoring 94 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

Michigan's leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, ranks 292nd in college basketball putting up 15 points per game.

Maryland has been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 77.1 points per game, 194th in college basketball, while allowing 78.5 per contest, 289th in college basketball) and has a -14 scoring differential.

Pharrel Payne's team-leading 18.7 points per game rank him 62nd in the country.

The Wolverines come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 14.8 boards. They are recording 43.4 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per contest.

Aday Mara tops the Wolverines with 8.9 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball play).

The Terrapins rank 174th in the nation at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 their opponents average.

Payne paces the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball).

Michigan averages 108.7 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball), while allowing 76.3 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Terrapins rank 261st in college basketball averaging 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 247th, allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions.

