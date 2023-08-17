2023 NC State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The NC State Wolfpack's 2023 record is 4-2. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

NC State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UConn August 31 W 24-14 Wolfpack (-14.5) 47.5 2 Notre Dame September 9 L 45-24 Fighting Irish (-7.5) 49.5 3 VMI September 16 W 45-7 - - 4 @ Virginia September 22 W 24-21 Wolfpack (-7.5) 47.5 5 Louisville September 29 L 13-10 Cardinals (-3.5) 56.5 6 Marshall October 7 W 48-41 Wolfpack (-6.5) 43.5 7 @ Duke October 14 - Blue Devils (-3) 44.5 View Full Table

NC State Last Game

The Wolfpack took home a win against the Marshall Thundering Herd 48-41 in their last game. In that game against the Thundering Herd, MJ Morris had 265 yards on 17-of-32 passing (53.1%) for the Pack, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. In the running game, Michael Allen totaled 70 rushing yards on nine carries (7.8 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Kevin Concepcion had 102 yards on eight catches (12.8 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

NC State Betting Insights

NC State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

