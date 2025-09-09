NC State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Thursday in college football, the NC State Wolfpack are up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

NC State vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-255) | Wake Forest: (+205)

NC State: (-255) | Wake Forest: (+205) Spread: NC State: -7.5 (100) | Wake Forest: +7.5 (-122)

NC State: -7.5 (100) | Wake Forest: +7.5 (-122) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

NC State vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

NC State hasn won once against the spread this year.

NC State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of NC State's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Wake Forest has but one win versus the spread this year.

Not one of Wake Forest's two games has gone over the point total in 2025.

NC State vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolfpack win (57.5%)

NC State vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Wake Forest is a 7.5-point underdog against NC State. Wake Forest is -122 to cover the spread, and NC State is +100.

NC State vs Wake Forest Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the NC State-Wake Forest matchup on Sept. 11, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

NC State vs Wake Forest Moneyline

The NC State vs Wake Forest moneyline has NC State as a -255 favorite, while Wake Forest is a +205 underdog.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games NC State 29.5 62 24.0 85 58.0 2 Wake Forest 26.0 80 9.5 23 56.5 2

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

