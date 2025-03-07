FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the floor at Paycom Center.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-17)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Hornets +1040
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.27% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-10.5)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -490, Mavericks +380
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (57.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-5.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -205, Jazz +172
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, SportsNet

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-4)
  • Total: 216
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -172, Heat +144
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-1.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -122, Trail Blazers +104
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOK

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -300, Suns +245
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, AZFamily

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (71.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-5.5)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Kings -225, Spurs +188
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KENS

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-8)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -290, Knicks +235
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, MSG

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

