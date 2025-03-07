NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the floor at Paycom Center.
Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.09% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-17)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Hornets +1040
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.27% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-10.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -490, Mavericks +380
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, FDSSE
Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (57.34% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-5.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -205, Jazz +172
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, SportsNet
Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.31% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-4)
- Total: 216
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -172, Heat +144
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSN
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.67% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-1.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -122, Trail Blazers +104
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOK
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.72% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -300, Suns +245
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, AZFamily
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Kings (71.77% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-5.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Kings -225, Spurs +188
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KENS
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.55% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -290, Knicks +235
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, MSG
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
