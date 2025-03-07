NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the floor at Paycom Center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.09% win probability)

Cavaliers (82.09% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-17)

Cavaliers (-17) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Hornets +1040

Cavaliers -2000, Hornets +1040 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.27% win probability)

Grizzlies (53.27% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-10.5)

Grizzlies (-10.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -490, Mavericks +380

Grizzlies -490, Mavericks +380 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Raptors (57.34% win probability)

Raptors (57.34% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-5.5)

Raptors (-5.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Raptors -205, Jazz +172

Raptors -205, Jazz +172 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, SportsNet

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.31% win probability)

Timberwolves (56.31% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-4)

Timberwolves (-4) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Timberwolves -172, Heat +144

Timberwolves -172, Heat +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.67% win probability)

Thunder (87.67% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-1.5)

Thunder (-1.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -122, Trail Blazers +104

Thunder -122, Trail Blazers +104 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOK

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.72% win probability)

Nuggets (77.72% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -300, Suns +245

Nuggets -300, Suns +245 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, AZFamily

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Kings (71.77% win probability)

Kings (71.77% win probability) Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Kings -225, Spurs +188

Kings -225, Spurs +188 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KENS

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.55% win probability)

Clippers (60.55% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8)

Clippers (-8) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Clippers -290, Knicks +235

Clippers -290, Knicks +235 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, MSG

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

