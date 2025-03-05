NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 5
The Utah Jazz versus the Washington Wizards is a game to watch on a Wednesday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.
Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.62% win probability)
- Spread: Wizards (-5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Wizards -205, Jazz +172
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, KJZZ
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.52% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -559, Heat +420
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, FDSSUN
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (84.49% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -450, Trail Blazers +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.92% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-8.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -330, Hornets +265
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.38% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-10.5)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Bucks -461, Mavericks +360
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, KFAA
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.02% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-6)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -250, Kings +205
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, KUSA
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.85% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8)
- Total: 250.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -330, Grizzlies +265
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSOK
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.23% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -210, Clippers +176
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSDET
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.