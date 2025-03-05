NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 5

The Utah Jazz versus the Washington Wizards is a game to watch on a Wednesday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.62% win probability)

Wizards (52.62% win probability) Spread: Wizards (-5)

Wizards (-5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Wizards -205, Jazz +172

Wizards -205, Jazz +172 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, KJZZ

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.52% win probability)

Cavaliers (73.52% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)

Cavaliers (-11.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Cavaliers -559, Heat +420

Cavaliers -559, Heat +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, FDSSUN

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (84.49% win probability)

Celtics (84.49% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Celtics -450, Trail Blazers +350

Celtics -450, Trail Blazers +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, NBCS-BOS

Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.92% win probability)

Timberwolves (72.92% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-8.5)

Timberwolves (-8.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -330, Hornets +265

Timberwolves -330, Hornets +265 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.38% win probability)

Bucks (61.38% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-10.5)

Bucks (-10.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Bucks -461, Mavericks +360

Bucks -461, Mavericks +360 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, KFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.02% win probability)

Nuggets (69.02% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-6)

Nuggets (-6) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -250, Kings +205

Nuggets -250, Kings +205 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, KUSA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.85% win probability)

Grizzlies (53.85% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8)

Thunder (-8) Total: 250.5

250.5 Moneyline: Thunder -330, Grizzlies +265

Thunder -330, Grizzlies +265 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.23% win probability)

Clippers (55.23% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Pistons -210, Clippers +176

Pistons -210, Clippers +176 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSDET

