NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 12

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (52.60% win probability)

Raptors (52.60% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-3.5)

Raptors (-3.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Raptors -162, 76ers +136

Raptors -162, 76ers +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hawks (68.63% win probability)

Hawks (68.63% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-8.5)

Hawks (-8.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Hawks -340, Hornets +275

Hawks -340, Hornets +275 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.82% win probability)

Celtics (53.82% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4)

Celtics (-4) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Celtics -166, Thunder +140

Celtics -166, Thunder +140 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSOK

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (87.11% win probability)

Grizzlies (87.11% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-12.5)

Grizzlies (-12.5) Total: 247

247 Moneyline: Grizzlies -800, Jazz +560

Grizzlies -800, Jazz +560 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.26% win probability)

Mavericks (54.26% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5.5)

Spurs (-5.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Spurs -220, Mavericks +184

Spurs -220, Mavericks +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Heat (53.32% win probability)

Heat (53.32% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Heat -138, Clippers +118

Heat -138, Clippers +118 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSC

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.52% win probability)

Rockets (75.52% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4)

Rockets (-4) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Rockets -184, Suns +154

Rockets -184, Suns +154 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (58.63% win probability)

Nuggets (58.63% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)

Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -164, Timberwolves +138

Nuggets -164, Timberwolves +138 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.20% win probability)

Knicks (70.20% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4)

Knicks (-4) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Knicks -174, Trail Blazers +146

Knicks -174, Trail Blazers +146 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MSG

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

