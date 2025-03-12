NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 12
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important matchups today below.
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (52.60% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -162, 76ers +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (68.63% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-8.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -340, Hornets +275
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE
Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.82% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -166, Thunder +140
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSOK
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (87.11% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-12.5)
- Total: 247
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -800, Jazz +560
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.26% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -220, Mavericks +184
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, KFAA
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Heat (53.32% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2.5)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Heat -138, Clippers +118
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSC
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.52% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Rockets -184, Suns +154
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (58.63% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -164, Timberwolves +138
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSN
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.20% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-4)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -174, Trail Blazers +146
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MSG
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
