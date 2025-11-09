Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (10-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-6-1)

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-125) Maple Leafs (+104) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.3%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +186.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Maple Leafs, on Nov. 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

