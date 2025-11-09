FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (10-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-6-1)
  • Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-125)Maple Leafs (+104)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.3%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +186.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Maple Leafs, on Nov. 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

