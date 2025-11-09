NHL
Stars vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9
The Dallas Stars versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
- Dallas Stars (8-4-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-3-4)
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-240)
|Kraken (+195)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (71.5%)
Stars vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Kraken are -128 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +104.
Stars vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Kraken matchup on Nov. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.
Stars vs Kraken Moneyline
- Dallas is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +195 underdog on the road.