NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 7

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.23% win probability)

Celtics (55.23% win probability) Spread: Magic (-3.5)

Magic (-3.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Magic -152, Celtics +128

Magic -152, Celtics +128 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.17% win probability)

Cavaliers (82.17% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)

Cavaliers (-13.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -847, Wizards +590

Cavaliers -847, Wizards +590 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, MNMT

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.25% win probability)

Pistons (67.25% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-10.5)

Pistons (-10.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Pistons -481, Nets +370

Pistons -481, Nets +370 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSDET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Hawks (67.25% win probability)

Hawks (67.25% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Hawks (-1.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Hawks -126, Raptors +108

Hawks -126, Raptors +108 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (58.14% win probability)

Rockets (58.14% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Rockets -146, Spurs +124

Rockets -146, Spurs +124 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Heat (79.31% win probability)

Heat (79.31% win probability) Spread: Heat (-5)

Heat (-5) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Heat -200, Hornets +168

Heat -200, Hornets +168 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.53% win probability)

Bucks (70.53% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4)

Bucks (-4) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Bucks -174, Bulls +144

Bucks -174, Bulls +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.89% win probability)

Grizzlies (73.89% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)

Grizzlies (-4.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -180, Mavericks +152

Grizzlies -180, Mavericks +152 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.97% win probability)

Timberwolves (85.97% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-12)

Timberwolves (-12) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -649, Jazz +480

Timberwolves -649, Jazz +480 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (68.34% win probability)

Thunder (68.34% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Thunder -461, Kings +360

Thunder -461, Kings +360 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.11% win probability)

Nuggets (60.11% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)

Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -420, Warriors +330

Nuggets -420, Warriors +330 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

