NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 7
The NBA slate today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks, is sure to please.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.23% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-3.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Magic -152, Celtics +128
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.17% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -847, Wizards +590
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, MNMT
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.25% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-10.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -481, Nets +370
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSDET
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (67.25% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-1.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -126, Raptors +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (58.14% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -146, Spurs +124
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Heat (79.31% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-5)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Heat -200, Hornets +168
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.53% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-4)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -174, Bulls +144
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.89% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -180, Mavericks +152
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.97% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-12)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -649, Jazz +480
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (68.34% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -461, Kings +360
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.11% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -420, Warriors +330
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
