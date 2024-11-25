NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 25
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (71.78% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-5)
- Total: 212
- Moneyline: Magic -210, Hornets +176
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (52.75% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-6.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -270, Pelicans +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSIN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (63.86% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -210, Raptors +176
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSDET
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.39% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -420, Clippers +330
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KTLA
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (52.88% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-2)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -126, Mavericks +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.81% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-10)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -481, Trail Blazers +370
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.90% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Nuggets -180, Knicks +152
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, MSG
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (81.65% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-12.5)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: Warriors -699, Nets +500
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, YES
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (59.46% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-4)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -176, Kings +148
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, FDSOK
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.