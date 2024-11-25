NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 25

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (71.78% win probability)

Magic (71.78% win probability) Spread: Magic (-5)

Magic (-5) Total: 212

212 Moneyline: Magic -210, Hornets +176

Magic -210, Hornets +176 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (52.75% win probability)

Pelicans (52.75% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Pacers -270, Pelicans +220

Pacers -270, Pelicans +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSIN

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Pistons (63.86% win probability)

Pistons (63.86% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pistons -210, Raptors +176

Pistons -210, Raptors +176 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSDET

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.39% win probability)

Celtics (74.39% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10)

Celtics (-10) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Celtics -420, Clippers +330

Celtics -420, Clippers +330 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KTLA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (52.88% win probability)

Hawks (52.88% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2)

Hawks (-2) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Hawks -126, Mavericks +108

Hawks -126, Mavericks +108 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.81% win probability)

Grizzlies (74.81% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-10)

Grizzlies (-10) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -481, Trail Blazers +370

Grizzlies -481, Trail Blazers +370 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.90% win probability)

Nuggets (62.90% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4)

Nuggets (-4) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Nuggets -180, Knicks +152

Nuggets -180, Knicks +152 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, MSG

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (81.65% win probability)

Warriors (81.65% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-12.5)

Warriors (-12.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Warriors -699, Nets +500

Warriors -699, Nets +500 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, YES

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (59.46% win probability)

Thunder (59.46% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-4)

Thunder (-4) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Thunder -176, Kings +148

Thunder -176, Kings +148 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

