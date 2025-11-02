3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Seahawks at Commanders on Sunday Night Football

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are super banged up entering their Week 9 battle on Sunday Night Football.

Does that present any value for our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Let's dig into the slate and outline my three favorite plays.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Seahawks at Commanders in Week 9

Tory Horton More Than 33.5 Receiving Yards

With how many injuries the Seahawks have at receiver, they're going to need Tory Horton to step up. I think he can do it against this secondary.

The Commanders rank 30th in schedule-adjusted early-down pass defense, and they face an above-average depth of throw. You can beat them deep, and those are the kinds of routes Horton is likely to run, given the team's personnel.

Horton has had more than 33.5 receiving yards just once this year, but he has been right below it twice, and his role should increase without Cooper Kupp. When you put that in a plus matchup, I'm willing to trust Horton in my lineups.

Deebo Samuel More Than 54.5 Receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel seems healthier now, and the team doesn't have Terry McLaurin. Thus, I'm expecting Samuel to be a focal point of the offense.

In three games without McLaurin, Samuel has handled 31.0% of the Commanders' targets. He had 72, 96, and 15 receiving yards in those, the latter number coming the week before he sat out with a heel injury. The 72-yard output also came without Jayden Daniels, who's good to go tonight.

It's a tough matchup, especially with the Seahawks' secondary now healthier than it was before their bye. I still think Samuel's workload will be big enough for him to top this number.

Jeremy McNichols More Than 17.5 Receiving Yards

It feels odd to back three receiving "more thans" in a single game, but once again, I think this number undersells Jeremy McNichols' role.

McNichols has exceeded this number in three of six games since Austin Ekeler's injury, which isn't a great rate for a FanDuel Picks lineup. However, the pass-catching role has been trending up, and McNichols set season-highs with 6 targets and 64 yards last week.

Part of that is because they were trailing the whole game, but even in a neutral script in Week 6, he had 4 targets for 30 yards. The Seahawks' defense obliterates opposing ground games, which could force the Commanders to the air more often this week. If that happens, McNichols is the guy who would benefit.

