5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 11/2/25

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Betting the NBA can be difficult in games with injuries. I want to find good sides with upsides to be great ones -- like this.

The Cleveland Cavaliers managed just 101 points against an awful Toronto Raptors defense without Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (finger) on Friday. Those two are questionable tonight with not much of an update. Of course, the Atlanta Hawks have also lost Trae Young (knee) for roughly a month.

Even with those three playing, these aren't last years Hawks and Cavs. They're outside the top 12 in overall pace, and Cleveland has a top-10 defensive rating (112.6 DRTG). Atlanta (115.8 DRTG) is better than you'd assume in that category, too, after offseason acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

A total encroaching 230 could look foolish if the Cavs' duo sits, but there's a path to an under even if both play. These teams are a combined 5-7 to overs thus far.

Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors

It's a somber day in Canada after last night's World Series outcome, but perhaps a native son can lift their spirits.

RJ Barrett has come storming out of that gates with 21.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per 36 minutes, yet he's probably underperformed in multiple facets. The shooting guard is averaging 8.0 rebounding chances and 5.3 potential assists per tilt, converting below the league average on the glass.

Plus, in the box score, three of Toronto's six tilts have been decided by 20-plus points. Tonight's spread is just 5.0 points versus a Memphis Grizzlies team without Ja Morant (suspension).

As it stands, Memphis is allowing the most points (28.0), 10th-most rebounds (7.0), and 7th-most assists (5.2) to two guards this season -- a spot that Desmond Bane has vacated from last year's strong defensive club.

Barrett has a great matchup to play a full role and hunt positive regression in all three categories.

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls just beat the New York Knicks by 10 on Friday. A 7.5-point spread as the teams change venues might show how confident oddsmakers are in New York to right the ship.

Frankly, they've just been an awesome home team, so that might be all it takes. The Knicks were eighth in net rating at home last year (+6.7 NRTG), and they're seventh (+7.6) through a two-game sample thus far. Those wins over the Boston Celtics and Cavaliers weren't gimmies, either.

Chicago is a great story to be 5-0, but they're also just running way too hot from the field. They've got the NBA's 5th-ranked true-shooting percentage (61.8 TS%) after making few roster shifts from last year's squad that ranked 18th (58.5 TS%) a year ago. I'd presume they cool off soon.

New York probably comes out with a little bad blood from Friday, so I'll take a friendly number in the first half based on that intuition.

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

Because of Victor Wembanyama's ascent, I am buying the San Antonio Spurs' hot start.

Wemby has San Antonio sixth in offensive rating (117.6 ORTG) to begin the season, and he could obliterate this matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix is 22nd in DRTG (119.3) but 11th in pace (102.9), making minimal effort to hide their shortcomings.

The Suns have also been weak inside with the Mark Williams acquisition returning mixed results, ceding the 6th-most second-chance points (18.0) and 12th-most paint points (51.3) per game.

San Antonio had topped this mark in four straight before a slow-paced affair with the notoriously stingy Miami Heat. Phoenix's inexperienced defense is another cupcake.

While (appropriately) lauding Wemby, there are contributors on this Spurs squad that deserve a shout like Julian Champagnie.

Champagnie's defense seems to be the deciding factor of why he's taken the reigns of the small forward spot over Keldon Johnson. He's logged at least 31 minutes in all four of the Spurs' games decided by fewer than 18 points.

With that the case, the small forward's usage rate (9.8%) is on the rise. He's taken at least four triples in three of his last four games, and I want to buy the dip after a 1-for-6 total shooting effort against Miami when Phoenix allows the second-most points per game to opposing small forwards (29.9).

Expect the St. John's alum to splash a couple of trey balls tonight.

