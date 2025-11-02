3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Seahawks at Commanders

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Seahawks at Commanders on Sunday Night Football

Backing Sam Darnold in the passing yards market can be risky due to the Seahawks being 29th in pass rate over expected (-5.8%). However, Darnold has been extremely efficient with the sixth-most expected points added per drop back (0.17), per Next Gen Stats, and he's leading the league in yards per completion (13.4).

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

While Darnold has aired it out for 241-plus yards in four of his first seven starts for the Seahawks, the matchup is a favorable one in Week 9. Besides the Commanders being 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, they are 32nd in yards per attempt (8.4) and 26th in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.12).

Lastly, Washington has given up 252-plus passing yards to six of the eight quarterbacks they've faced this season, so Darnold is primed for a productive outing -- even if he doesn't have much volume.

One of the reasons I have confidence in Darnold achieving the over on his passing yards prop is the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Across his first seven starts in 2025, JSN paces all wideouts in target share (38.3%), scrimmage yards per game (118.6), and yards per route run (4.43) while having the third-highest air yards share (49.0%), as well.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Despite Smith-Njigba being regarded as a receiver who mostly did his work in the short-to-intermediate part of the field before this season, he's also averaging five downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game, which is the third most among receivers. When it comes to hauling in deep passes, JSN has consistently come through this season, recording at least one reception of 36-plus yards in six of his seven starts.

Along with the Commanders giving up the fourth-most yards per route run (1.78) to wide receivers, they are permitting the fifth-most downfield receptions (34) and fifth-most yards per target on downfield throws (12.0) to the position.

The good news for the Commanders is that Jayden Daniels is off the team's injury report and set to return on Sunday night against the Seahawks. At the same time, Terry McLaurin has been ruled out with a quad injury, which means Deebo Samuel will operate as the No. 1 receiver for Washington in Week 9.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

On the season, Deebo already leads the Commanders in target share (26.1%) and receptions per game (5.3), and those numbers climb to a 31.0% target share and 6.0 receptions per game in the four contests he's played sans McLaurin this year. But the red-zone role is what stands out for Samuel, as the versatile pass catcher paces Washington's offense in red-zone snap rate (84.8%) and red-zone target share (33.3%). He's always a threat to score through the air or on the ground.

While the Seahawks aren't a bad defense, they are a pass-funnel unit (17th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 2nd in schedule-adjusted run defense), and the Commanders are slight underdogs at home -- which could lead to more opportunities for Deebo.

Get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a LIVE wager for the Seahawks vs. Commanders NFL game on November 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.