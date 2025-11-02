4 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Sunday 11/2/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

It'll be tough sledding for the Calgary Flames today.

Calgary's expectedly weak offense is generating the seventh-fewest expected goals (2.90 xG) per 60 minutes, and they'll face one of the best complete defensive teams in hockey against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is not only a top-six squad in xG (2.92) and high-danger chances (9.83) allowed per 60 minutes, but they've gotten a pleasantly surprising contribution from their netminder. Dan Vladar is 12th among goalies to make at least five starts in goals saved above expectation per 60 minutes (0.64 GSAx/60).

The Flames have been held below this mark in 8 of their 13 contests. The second leg of a back-to-back against Philly doesn't seem like the spot they'll buck that overall trend.

New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

One of the NHL's marquee offseason moves was Chris Kreider heading west to Anaheim. Will he remind a former divisional foe about him tonight?

Kreider is second on the Anaheim Ducks in shot attempts per 60 minutes (17.88) with a marquee role to shoot on the Ducks' lead forward line and powerplay unit. He's honestly been a little too selective when scoring on 29.8% of his shots thus far.

That's why his shots on goal per game (2.8) isn't particularly high compared to the tries, but I'm not sure why his implied total is so low tonight. In a high-tempo matchup with the New Jersey Devils, New Jersey is allowing the seventh-most Corsi (63.8) per 60 minutes in the league.

The Devils, though, are an improved 18th in xG allowed per 60 (3.19). Kreider might have to be less selective in this matchup when Jake Allen (0.21 GSAx/60) has been pretty tough to beat.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect 2.46 median shots from Kreider in this matchup, implying closer to +124 odds for three-plus.

Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

I think we've lost out marbles if the Detroit Red Wings are playable in regulation against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has covered four straight pucklines -- with three outright wins -- in their last four, but they're not playing well as much as getting lucky. Even in yesterday's home win over the Colorado Avalanche, Colorado had a 76.5 expected-goals-for rate (xGF%). Expected goals were 2.47 to 0.76 in the Avs' favor!

They're now on a back-to-back, and the Wings haven't played since Friday's 5-2 loss in Anaheim. Detroit's top-10 xGF% (52.4%) towers over San Jose's (43.9 xGF%) by a lot -- as you'd expect.

I don't even have to leap to the puckline (+130) for playable action due to this hot stretch for the home side. Detroit just needs to win inside 60 minutes against one of the worst -- and currently luckiest -- teams in hockey. Sign me up.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Alex DeBrincat can help get them there.

The winger's role atop Detroit's lead forward line and powerplay unit is unchanged, and it's led to DeBrincat posting 6.7 xG in 12 games. He's done this on a whopping 3.8 shots on goal per game. No one else on the club is above 2.8.

San Jose is mediocre at everything, but they're, specifically, sixth-worst in the NHL in xG allowed per 60 minutes (3.53). Expected goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (-0.58 GSAx/60) hasn't helped matters for the Sharks in a few high-scoring wins recently, either.

Our projections forecast DeBrincat for the highest goal total (0.54) of Sunday's five contests. We'd have expected to see him closer to +140 odds for a marker.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.