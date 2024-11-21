NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 21
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Spectrum Center.
Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (53.49% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-1)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -110, Hornets -106
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSDET
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.85% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -280, Raptors +230
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSN
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (60.17% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-3)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Spurs -154, Jazz +130
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSW
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (58.32% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-5.5)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Lakers -225, Magic +188
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSFL
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.