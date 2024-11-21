menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 21

Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Spectrum Center.

Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (53.49% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-1)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -110, Hornets -106
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -280, Raptors +230
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (60.17% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-3)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Spurs -154, Jazz +130
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSW

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (58.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-5.5)
  • Total: 218
  • Moneyline: Lakers -225, Magic +188
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSFL

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

