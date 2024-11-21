NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 21

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Hornets (53.49% win probability)

Hornets (53.49% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-1)

Pistons (-1) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Pistons -110, Hornets -106

Pistons -110, Hornets -106 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.85% win probability)

Timberwolves (73.85% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7)

Timberwolves (-7) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Timberwolves -280, Raptors +230

Timberwolves -280, Raptors +230 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Spurs (60.17% win probability)

Spurs (60.17% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-3)

Spurs (-3) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Spurs -154, Jazz +130

Spurs -154, Jazz +130 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSW

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Lakers (58.32% win probability)

Lakers (58.32% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-5.5)

Lakers (-5.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Lakers -225, Magic +188

Lakers -225, Magic +188 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSFL

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

