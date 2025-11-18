NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 18
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Detroit Pistons playing the Atlanta Hawks.
Looking for additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for all the big games in the article below.
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Magic (53.13% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -174, Magic +148
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.92% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -500, Nets +385
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (58.30% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-1.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -120, Hawks +102
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (51.36% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-6)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -240, Grizzlies +198
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (82.98% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-12.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -592, Jazz +430
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, SportsNet LA
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.75% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-2)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -132, Suns +112
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.