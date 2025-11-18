NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 18

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Detroit Pistons playing the Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Magic (53.13% win probability)

Magic (53.13% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Warriors -174, Magic +148

Warriors -174, Magic +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSFL

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.92% win probability)

Celtics (76.92% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Celtics -500, Nets +385

Celtics -500, Nets +385 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BOS

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Hawks (58.30% win probability)

Hawks (58.30% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-1.5)

Pistons (-1.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Pistons -120, Hawks +102

Pistons -120, Hawks +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Spurs (51.36% win probability)

Spurs (51.36% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-6)

Spurs (-6) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Spurs -240, Grizzlies +198

Spurs -240, Grizzlies +198 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Lakers (82.98% win probability)

Lakers (82.98% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-12.5)

Lakers (-12.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Lakers -592, Jazz +430

Lakers -592, Jazz +430 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, SportsNet LA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.75% win probability)

Trail Blazers (51.75% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-2)

Trail Blazers (-2) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -132, Suns +112

Trail Blazers -132, Suns +112 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

