NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17

The NBA lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.56% win probability)

Pistons (67.56% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-9.5)

Pistons (-9.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Pistons -450, Pacers +350

Pistons -450, Pacers +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (56.00% win probability)

Clippers (56.00% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-5.5)

76ers (-5.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: 76ers -215, Clippers +180

76ers -215, Clippers +180 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSC

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (75.18% win probability)

Cavaliers (75.18% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)

Cavaliers (-6.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -255, Bucks +210

Cavaliers -255, Bucks +210 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.52% win probability)

Knicks (51.52% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Heat -120, Knicks +102

Heat -120, Knicks +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, MSG

Bet on Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Raptors (71.09% win probability)

Raptors (71.09% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-8)

Raptors (-8) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Raptors -330, Hornets +265

Raptors -330, Hornets +265 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.43% win probability)

Timberwolves (79.43% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-14)

Timberwolves (-14) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -1099, Mavericks +700

Timberwolves -1099, Mavericks +700 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, KFAA

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (86.17% win probability)

Thunder (86.17% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-17.5)

Thunder (-17.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Pelicans +1200

Thunder -2500, Pelicans +1200 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, FDSOK

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (80.24% win probability)

Nuggets (80.24% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-14)

Nuggets (-14) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -1000, Bulls +660

Nuggets -1000, Bulls +660 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, ALT

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.