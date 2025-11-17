FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17

The NBA lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -450, Pacers +350
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (56.00% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-5.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -215, Clippers +180
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSC

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (75.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -255, Bucks +210
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-1.5)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -120, Knicks +102
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, MSG

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (71.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-8)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -330, Hornets +265
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-14)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -1099, Mavericks +700
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, KFAA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (86.17% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-17.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Pelicans +1200
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, FDSOK

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (80.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-14)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -1000, Bulls +660
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, ALT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

