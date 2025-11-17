NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17
The NBA lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.56% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -450, Pacers +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (56.00% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-5.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -215, Clippers +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSC
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (75.18% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -255, Bucks +210
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.52% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Heat -120, Knicks +102
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, MSG
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (71.09% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-8)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -330, Hornets +265
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.43% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-14)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -1099, Mavericks +700
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, KFAA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (86.17% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-17.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Pelicans +1200
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, FDSOK
Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (80.24% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-14)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -1000, Bulls +660
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, ALT
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
