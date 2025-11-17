Wisconsin vs SIU-Edwardsville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) will host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1) after winning three straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (95.8%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Wisconsin-SIU-Edwardsville contest (in which Wisconsin is a 25.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 143.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin compiled a 22-15-0 record against the spread last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 17-14-0 ATS last year.

Wisconsin didn't cover the spread as a 25.5-point favorite or more last season, while SIU-Edwardsville covered as an underdog by 25.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

The Badgers covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered eight times in 17 games at home, and they covered eight times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Last year, the Cougars were 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin won 21 of the 26 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80.8%).

The Badgers played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

Last season, SIU-Edwardsville was the underdog 10 times and won four of those games.

The Cougars played as an underdog of +3000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Wisconsin has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin scored 80.1 points per game and allowed 70.9 last year, ranking them 36th in the nation offensively and 143rd defensively.

Last season, Wisconsin was 111th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) and 187th in rebounds allowed (31.3).

At 14.5 assists per game last season, Wisconsin was 105th in the country.

Last season, Wisconsin was 19th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 331st in turnovers forced (9.6).

SIU-Edwardsville put up 71.6 points per game (243rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 66.5 points per contest (35th-ranked).

Last season SIU-Edwardsville pulled down 34.4 rebounds per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32 rebounds per contest (233rd-ranked).

SIU-Edwardsville put up 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 174th in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville committed 10.7 turnovers per game (135th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (140th-ranked).

