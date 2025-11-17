Iowa State vs Stonehill College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) on November 17, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. Stonehill Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 17, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Stonehill Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (99%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Monday's Iowa State-Stonehill spread (Iowa State -36.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Stonehill: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State covered 20 times in 35 matchups with a spread last season.

Stonehill compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cyclones covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered nine times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Skyhawks performed better at home (6-6-0) than away (5-11-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Stonehill Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked team in the nation (80.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Iowa State was 142nd in the nation in rebounds (32.7 per game) last year. It was 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3 per game).

At 15.0 assists per game last year, Iowa State was 77th in college basketball.

Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

Last season Stonehill put up 68.7 points per game (307th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.1 points per contest (116th-ranked).

Stonehill averaged 30.3 boards per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Stonehill delivered 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 111th in college basketball.

Stonehill averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

