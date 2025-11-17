Gonzaga vs Southern Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) on November 17, 2025 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.3%)

Before you bet on Monday's Gonzaga-Southern Utah spread (Gonzaga -35.5) or over/under (159.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Southern Utah covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

In home games last season, the Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Thunderbirds had a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).

Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in college basketball on offense (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th defensively (69.9 points allowed).

On the boards, Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9 per game).

At 19.7 assists per game, Gonzaga was best in the country last season.

Last year, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

With 69.8 points per game on offense, Southern Utah was 285th in college basketball last season. On defense, it allowed 73.7 points per contest, which ranked 232nd in college basketball.

Southern Utah grabbed 33.0 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last season Southern Utah ranked 292nd in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.0 per game.

Southern Utah fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 13.6 turnovers per game. It ranked 250th with 10.5 forced turnovers per contest.

