Tennessee vs Rice College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Rice Owls (2-2) on November 17, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Rice Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Rice Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (91.7%)

To help you make an informed wager on Tennessee-Rice matchup (in which Tennessee is a 26.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 142.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Rice: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee compiled a 20-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Rice compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Volunteers did a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-6-0).

Last year, the Owls were 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Tennessee vs. Rice: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee won 24 of the 28 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (85.7%).

The Volunteers won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -20000 or shorter.

Rice was underdogs in 18 games last season and won four (22.2%) of those contests.

The Owls were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Tennessee's implied win probability is 99.5%.

Tennessee vs. Rice Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee was 167th in college basketball in points scored (74.0 per game) and 10th-best in points allowed (63.1) last season.

Last season, Tennessee was 105th in the country in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 13th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5).

With 15.4 assists per game last year, Tennessee was 61st in the nation.

Tennessee was 40th in the country in turnovers per game (9.6) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5) last season.

Rice ranked 272nd in college basketball last year with 70.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 122nd with 70.3 points allowed per game.

Rice averaged 34.7 boards per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Rice ranked 300th in college basketball with 11.8 dimes per contest.

Rice ranked 201st in the country at 11.3 turnovers per game, but it forced 8.8 turnovers per game, which ranked 10th-worst in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!