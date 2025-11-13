FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 13

The Atlanta Hawks versus the Utah Jazz is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (78.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Raptors +245
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, TSN, NBA TV

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-2)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -134, Jazz +114
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.92% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -166, Pacers +140
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup