NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 13

The Atlanta Hawks versus the Utah Jazz is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (78.62% win probability)

Cavaliers (78.62% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Raptors +245

Cavaliers -300, Raptors +245 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, TSN, NBA TV

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.85% win probability)

Hawks (56.85% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2)

Hawks (-2) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Hawks -134, Jazz +114

Hawks -134, Jazz +114 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.92% win probability)

Pacers (56.92% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4)

Suns (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Suns -166, Pacers +140

Suns -166, Pacers +140 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.