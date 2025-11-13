Michigan State vs San Jose State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) take the court against the San Jose State Spartans (0-2) on November 13, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. San Jose State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. San Jose State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (92.2%)

Michigan State is a 24.5-point favorite against San Jose State on Thursday and the total is set at 142.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

Michigan State vs. San Jose State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State compiled a 24-13-0 ATS record last year.

San Jose State went 23-9-0 ATS last season.

Against the spread last season, the Michigan State Spartans fared worse at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

Last year, the San Jose State Spartans were 10-4-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

Michigan State vs. San Jose State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State finished with a 25-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 86.2% of those games).

The Michigan State Spartans won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Last season, San Jose State was the underdog 21 times and won four, or 19%, of those games.

The San Jose State Spartans were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.

Michigan State has a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Michigan State vs. San Jose State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Michigan State was the 78th-ranked team in the country (77.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 44th (67.1 points conceded per game).

Michigan State was the 10th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (36.7) and ranked 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last season.

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State was 24th-best in college basketball last season.

Michigan State committed 10.7 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.4 per game, ranking 135th and 265th, respectively, in college basketball.

San Jose State was 228th in the country last season with 72.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 223rd with 73.4 points allowed per contest.

With 30.5 rebounds per game, San Jose State ranked 271st in the nation. It ceded 32.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 233rd in college basketball.

San Jose State averaged 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in the country.

With 10.7 turnovers per game, San Jose State was 135th in the country. It forced 10.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

